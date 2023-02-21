Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy in doubt for EASL, All-Star Game

INJURIES to Mikey Williams and Roger Pogoy cast doubt on their availability for both the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week and the PBA All-Star game.

Pogoy is out with a bone bruise, while Williams hurt his right ankle anew - injuries that would sideline the two gunners for some time.

And that meant possibly missing out on suiting up for the Tropang Giga in the Champions Week that gets going next week in Japan.

A few days before the EASL meet, it’s the turn of the All-Star weekend in Passi City, Iloilo, where both Williams and Pogoy had been drafted as part of Team Japeth Aguilar.

“I don’t know how long he’s going to be out,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa of the 31-year-old Williams. “Roger is going to be out for a while.”

Pogoy hurt his foot in TNT’s game against Blackwater and had since missed the team’s last two games against Meralco and San Miguel.

He said doctors advised him to totally rest the injured foot for one to two weeks, forcing him to sit out Gilas Pilipinas' games in the February window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers this weekend.

Williams meanwhile, suffered the sprained ankle in the first half of the game against the Beermen after a landing spot infraction committed by Marcio Lassiter.

It was the same foot Williams hurt during the finals of the Philippine Cup and kept him hobbling for most of the season.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the game,” said last season’s Rookie of the Year. “You can’t dwell on it too much, got to get back to the drawing boards and get back to work.”

Good thing, the Tropang Giga won’t be having a game again in the Governors’ Cup until after the All-Star break.

During that three-week stretch, Williams plans to rest his injured foot that was previously aggravated by a hurting Achilles tendon.

The hot-shooting Fil-Am guard didn’t comment about prospect of not playing in the EASL, but admitted he’s tentative about playing in the All-Star game.

“I think the All-Star game might be up in the air, just to be smart,” he said. “As much as I do want to play and have some fun with the guys who are included, I just want to be smart (about it).”