Mikey Williams on Game 7 loss: ‘It’s tough playing through injuries’

MIKEY Williams is espousing a warrior mentality and ready to move forward in the aftermath of TNT’s failed attempt to retain the PBA Philippine Cup championship.

Everything is over and done with and the prolific Fil-Am guard doesn’t seen any need to dwell on the team’s 119-97 loss to the San Miguel Beermen in their battle for all the marbles on Sunday night.

See: Castro the brightest spot for TNT after near-triple-double despite injury

The 30-year-old Williams said it’s time to look forward to the Tropang Giga’s next campaign in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup, but it’s imperative for the team to get a well-needed rest after playing banged-up for most of the best-of-seven finals against the Beermen.

“We’ll be back next conference and we’ll be ready,” he said following the Game 7 setback.

“We’ll get some rest. I will get some rest and relax a little bit,” added Williams. “It’s tough battling injuries. It’s hard to play though those injuries.”

Continue reading below ↓

Williams was among a number of Tropang Giga who either played hurt or were totally ruled out during the title series as he favored his hurting ankle since going down with a sprain as early as Game 2.

And yet, he played with courage during the no-tomorrow game, erupting for 17 big points in the first quarter before being slowed down by the injury in the second half.

Watch Now

Williams finished with 22 points on a 50 percent shooting clip from the floor (9-of-18).

“I felt good,” he said of that sensational showing in the first 12 minutes of the match.

“I had to come out, made a point, made an adamant point that I could be a force and do what I can do to help the team.”

But with the Tropang Giga team that played minus head coach Chot Reyes (health protocols) hobbled by injuries to key players – not to mention the ejection of big man Poy Erram late in the second quarter following a flagrant foul penalty 2 infraction – the team just didn’t have any answer to a San Miguel Beer side that suddenly caught fire when the going got tough.

Continue reading below ↓

The Beermen punished the Tropang Giga behind a cripping 17-0 blast in the final quarter to finally turn the tide in their favor.

When the smoke of battle cleared, San Miguel outscored TNT, 35-8, in the final canto to emerge all-Filipino champion anew after three years.

“We just can’t pull it down the stretch. That’s all it came down to,” said Williams.

No excuses, though. Williams said the better team won.

“SMB played really well. Hats off to them,” he stressed.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.