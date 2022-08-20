Ross, Mikey set friendship aside for the meantime in PBA title bid

ONE of the most anticipated matchups of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals is the clash between Mikey Williams and Chris Ross. On one hand is Williams, one of the most explosive scorers the league has seen in recent years. The other is Ross, arguably one of the best lockdown defenders today.

Chris Ross, Mikey Williams on friendly rivalry

They may be with different teams but both players have a friendship, a mutual admiration, and respect with each other’s game ahead of their second clash in a series but this time for the title.

“I’ve known Mikey for a while,” said the 37-year-old Ross, who faced Williams for the first time in a series during last year’s Philippine Cup semifinals. “I know what type of talent he is even before he got into the PBA. I knew what kind of talent he is and what he is going to do when he goes in this league. He hasn’t disappointed at all.”

The 30-year-old Williams once described Ross as one of the toughest defenders he faced. They may be rivals on the court, but unknown to many, Ross was one of the persons that guided Williams as he made the jump to the PBA.

“He definitely showed me the ropes and really helped me paved the way for me to understand this league. I’m really grateful and looking forward to the opportunity,” said Williams.

Friendship aside, Ross and Williams said it will be a challenging affair when they compete for the title for the first time against each other.

Ross said he expects Williams to continue to be a threat that led to him averaging a league-best 20.6 points per game, but will do his best to contain him if the assignment of defending the high-scoring TNT guard falls to him.

“He’s putting on a show every time out. I want him to play well, but I want us to win,” said Ross. “If that happens, I’ll be happy with that. Mikey is my guy and I’m proud of him for what he has done in such a short amount of time he’s been in the PBA. I don’t expect anything less for him going forward.”

Williams also sees a tough match-up on the defensive end as he tries to carry TNT to its second straight Philippine Cup crown.

“That’s my guy too. It’s definitely going to be a challenging series for both of us,” said Williams.

