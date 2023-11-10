Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Mike Tolomia signed to one-conference deal by depleted TNT

    Tolomia finds new home after being left unsigned by Converge
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    mike tolomia converge
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MIKE Tolomia has found a new home, signing a one-conference deal with TNT, head coach Jojo Lastimosa confirmed on Friday.

    READ: Tolomia, Browne turn free agents after being let go by Converge

    Tolomia joins the Tropang GIGA after he was left unsigned by Converge at the end of last season. He has been activated in place of Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

    The former Far Eastern University star played for 23 games with Converge and averaged 2.6 points per game.

      Tolomia is slated to play for his sixth team, having also suited up for Rain or Shine, Meralco, Blackwater, and Alaska.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

