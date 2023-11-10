Mike Tolomia signed to one-conference deal by depleted TNT

MIKE Tolomia has found a new home, signing a one-conference deal with TNT, head coach Jojo Lastimosa confirmed on Friday.

Tolomia joins the Tropang GIGA after he was left unsigned by Converge at the end of last season. He has been activated in place of Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

The former Far Eastern University star played for 23 games with Converge and averaged 2.6 points per game.

Tolomia is slated to play for his sixth team, having also suited up for Rain or Shine, Meralco, Blackwater, and Alaska.

