What makes Mike Tolomia an 'underrated scorer' in eyes of Cariaso

ALASKA looks forward to what Mike Tolomia can bring to the Aces after the team acquired him in a trade with Blackwater.

Head coach Jeff Cariaso said Tolomia will definitely be giving the Aces scoring from all angles as he believes the former Far Eastern University is a deadly weapon on offense.

Mike Tolomia: underrated scorer

“What we like about Mike Tolomia is simply the fact that he’s a threat,” said Cariaso on Thursday. “For me, he’s an underrated scorer.”

Tolomia was obtained by Alaska in a trade with Blackwater in exchange of Aces veteran JVee Casio and sophomore Barkley Ebona. A second round pick in the Season 48 draft (2022) was also received by the Aces.

The 28-year-old Tolomia averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Bossing this conference. He was the third leading scorer for Blackwater behind Simon Enciso and Kelly Nabong.

Cariaso said Tolomia has a complete arsenal in terms of scoring which will be asset for Alaska moving forward.

“He can shoot from the three, he has a pull-up game, and what’s more exciting, is his ability to get it the basket. Mike gives us another weapon who can penetrate the lane to create options for himself and his teammates,” said Cariaso.

The Aces have also gotten younger in the backcourt with Tolomia now part of the team, and Cariaso is confident that Tolomia will fit in in no time.

“We feel he will blend in nicely with the other young vets we have on the team,” said Cariaso.

