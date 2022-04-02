Mike Harris still in hospital, but 'can now stand on his own': source

MIKE Harris is now doing well following the bad fall he suffered in the deciding game of Magnolia's PBA Governors Cup semis series against Meralco.

The Hotshots management decided to impose a news blackout on the condition of the all-around import after going down late in the final quarter of Game Five Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But SPIN.ph sources said the 38-year-old Harris said nothing serious had been detected on him following a series of tests conducted on the import when he was first admitted to the Cardinal Santos hospital shortly after the game.

"Wala namang nakita sa CT scan niya. And he can now stand on his own," said a source.

"But he'll remain confined in the hospital and could be discharged on Sunday."

Initial findings by PBA physicial Wendell Lozano said Harris could have suffered a concussion.

Harris went down hard four minutes in the fourth quarter when he got bumped and accidentally hit by counterpart Tony Bishop under the Bolts' basket with Meralco leading, 73-67.

He was later put in a wheelchair but refused to be taken to the Magnolia dugout entering the final stretch of the do-or-die encounter at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Harris later rejoined the Magnolia bench but was no longer fielded in by coach Chito Victolero.

The import had to be carried out by teammates to the Magnolia dugout before being brought to the hospital.

