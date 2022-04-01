Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 3
    PBA

    Magnolia dealt blow as Mike Harris goes down in Game Five

    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago
    Meralco import Mike Harris treated by emergency medial staff in the tunnel late in Game Five.
    Magnolia import Mike Harris is attended to after a bad fall.
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    MAGNOLIA'S bid for the PBA Governors Cup finals suffered a huge hit after import Mike Harris went down hard early in the fourth quarter of its do-or-die game with Meralco.

    The former Best Import was left dazed after a bad fall in a wild rebound battle with eight minutes left in the final period and the Bolts ahead, 73-67.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    He was never able to return, leaving Magnolia without a reinforcement in the endgame of the decider of a fiercely fought best-of-five semifinal.

    Without Harris on the floor, the Bolts put away a 94-81 victory to win the series, 3-2, and set up a best-of-seven finals rematch with Barangay Ginebra.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Harris was put on a wheelchair after being brought to the tunnel leading to the Smart Araneta Coliseum locker rooms, but refused to be taken to the Magnolia dugout.

    He later returned to the Magnolia bench with the help of medics but by that time, the Hotshots were already down by as many as 13.

    Contusion fears

    The import watched the rest of the game on the bench although he never returned to action.

    "The initial finding is contussion because the signs are there," said PBA resident physician Dr. Wendell Lozano.

    Harris was later stretchered out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum and taken to a Cardinal Santos Hospital for additional check-ups.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      He finished with five points and 11 rebounds.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicTim ConetopicLeo AustriatopicPaul LeetopicSol MercadotopicScottie ThompsontopicMatt Nieto
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Magnolia import Mike Harris is attended to after a bad fall.
      PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again