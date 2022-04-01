Magnolia dealt blow as Mike Harris goes down in Game Five

MAGNOLIA'S bid for the PBA Governors Cup finals suffered a huge hit after import Mike Harris went down hard early in the fourth quarter of its do-or-die game with Meralco.

The former Best Import was left dazed after a bad fall in a wild rebound battle with eight minutes left in the final period and the Bolts ahead, 73-67.

He was never able to return, leaving Magnolia without a reinforcement in the endgame of the decider of a fiercely fought best-of-five semifinal.

Without Harris on the floor, the Bolts put away a 94-81 victory to win the series, 3-2, and set up a best-of-seven finals rematch with Barangay Ginebra.

Harris was put on a wheelchair after being brought to the tunnel leading to the Smart Araneta Coliseum locker rooms, but refused to be taken to the Magnolia dugout.

He later returned to the Magnolia bench with the help of medics but by that time, the Hotshots were already down by as many as 13.

Contusion fears

The import watched the rest of the game on the bench although he never returned to action.

"The initial finding is contussion because the signs are there," said PBA resident physician Dr. Wendell Lozano.

Harris was later stretchered out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum and taken to a Cardinal Santos Hospital for additional check-ups.

He finished with five points and 11 rebounds.

