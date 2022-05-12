Aces guard Mike DiGregorio signs two-year deal with Converge

ANOTHER former Alaska player has been added to the core of Converge FiberXers.

Shooting guard Mike DiGregorio was signed to a fresh contract by the newest PBA franchise on Thursday.

Assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann said the 30-year-old Digregorio was given a two-year deal.

Since acquiring the Alaska franchise, the FiberXers already inked to contracts former Aces Allyn Bulanadi, Kevin Racal, Alec Stockton, RK Ilagan, and Mike Tolomia.

Mike DiGregorio is the lastest former Alaska playr to be signed by Converge. the PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The six players will join Jeron Teng, Taylor Browne, and Ben Adamos, who all have live contratcs with Alaska when Converge bought the multi-titled franchise.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Digregorio was with representative Marvin Espiritu of EMBPH (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management Philippines) Bachmann, and Converge HR head Albert Custodio during the contract signing.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.