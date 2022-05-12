Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Aces guard Mike DiGregorio signs two-year deal with Converge

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Mike Digregorio with representative Marvin Espiritu of EMBPH, Converge assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann and HR head Albert Custodio.

    ANOTHER former Alaska player has been added to the core of Converge FiberXers.

    Shooting guard Mike DiGregorio was signed to a fresh contract by the newest PBA franchise on Thursday.

    See Ganuelas-Rosser to miss out on PBA Draft, Combine due to SEA Games

    Assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann said the 30-year-old Digregorio was given a two-year deal.

    Since acquiring the Alaska franchise, the FiberXers already inked to contracts former Aces Allyn Bulanadi, Kevin Racal, Alec Stockton, RK Ilagan, and Mike Tolomia.

    Mike DiGregorio in action for Alaska.Mike DiGregorio is the lastest former Alaska playr to be signed by Converge. the

    The six players will join Jeron Teng, Taylor Browne, and Ben Adamos, who all have live contratcs with Alaska when Converge bought the multi-titled franchise.

    Digregorio was with representative Marvin Espiritu of EMBPH (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management Philippines) Bachmann, and Converge HR head Albert Custodio during the contract signing.

