Ganuelas-Rosser to miss out on PBA Draft, Combine due to SEA Games

PROSPECTIVE top pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser will be missing the annual PBA Draft on Sunday as the Fil-Am big man is in Hanoi for the 31st Southeast Asian Games as part of the Limitless App 3x3 men’s team.

The 6-foot-7 Rosser would be arriving from Vietnam on the same day, but is scheduled for a late night flight.

The Draft is set at 4 p.m. at the Robinson’s Place in Manila.

Rosser along with Reymar Caduyac, Marvin Hayes, and Jorey Napoles, together with coach Willie Wilson left for Hanoi on Monday.

Games of the 3x3 event will be played on May 13 and 14, where the country is the defending champions in the men’s and women’s division.

As anchor of the Appmasters team that won four of the 12 leg titles at stake and the first-ever grand winner of the PBA’s half-court tournament, Rosser is consistently being mentioned as a possible no. 1 pick in the May 15 draft.

Manager Paolo Bugia and team governor Atty. Raymond Zorilla will follow on Wednesday to personally cheer and support Limitless App, which is the 3x3 team of the Phoenix franchise.

The 23-year-old Rosser, younger brother of TNT Tropang Giga guard Matt, will likewise miss the two-day Draft Combine to be held May 11 and 12 at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

The league decided to hold the Combine this year after a two-year absence to showcase the 75 applicants who applied for the 2021 draft.

The league was forced to shelve the activity in 2020 and 2021, respectively, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the league held a virtual rookie draft last year, applicants were just made to work out with interested teams instead of holding a Draft Combine.

