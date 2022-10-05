Patience pays off as Mike Ayonayon turns hero for Blackwater

MIKE Ayonayon is glad that he played a key role in Blackwater’s stunning win over San Miguel on Wednesday.

Ayonayon had 10 points for the Bossing but none bigger than the lay-up with 20.5 seconds left that turned out to be the final field goal conversion of the Bossing's 109-106 overtime win over SMB in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Siyempre, masaya kasi San Miguel pa,” said Ayonayon. “Nakabingwit kami ng malaking isda.”

Prior to the SMB gme, Ayonayon didn’t play in Blackwater's past two games after seeing action in Blackwater's opening 46-point loss to the Bay Area Dragons.

Ayonayon delivered quality minutes and the Blackwater coaching staff kept him in the game despite two misses. Ayonayon said he was given the green light to shoot.

“Nagamit ako nung fourth quarter, dere-derecho, buti na-ano ko ‘yung opportunity na makalaro ako at makapag-perform. Salamat din sa coaches na nagtiwala sa amin,” said Ayonayon.

Incidentally, it was the defense that led to offense for Ayonayon.

The key basket came after he intercepted a pass by CJ Perez that left him wide open for a layup that gave Blackwater a 109-106 lead.

The former San Juan Knights star, who was drafted by NLEX third overall in the 2019 draft, said he patiently waited for his big break despite the limited opportunities.

“Basta sinabihan lang ako ng coaches na always stay ready. Hindi din naman ako nagpapabaya sa katawan para ready kapag nabigyan ng opportunity sa big games at makapag-perform ako,” said Ayonayon.

“Hopefully, sana madagdagan pa ng marami,” said Ayonayon.

