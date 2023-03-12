'Mic'd-up' Yeng Guiao coaches with a great deal of restraint

PASSI CITY - Even if it was the PBA All-Star Game, it was so unlike Yeng Guiao to coach with a great deal of restraint.

He had no choice.

It so happened that the outspoken coach was mic'd up the entire first half of the highly-entertaining showcase at the City of Passi Arena.

"Ang hirap magpigil," said Guiao once his mic was finally taken off at the halftime break.

"Wala tuloy mura," he smilingly added.

With the veteran coach 'behaved' on the bench, Team Japeth beat Team Scottie, 140-136.

Mic'd up or not, leave it to Guiao to come up with quotable quotes.

There was one instance when he berated a game official for a missed call.

"Ref, All-Star na nga ito mali ka pa rin," Guiao hollered at the referee.

But even after he was no longer mic'd up, the Team Scottie mentor kept himself in control, although twice he jokingly told Mark Barroca and Kevin Alas to hit hot-shooting Paul Lee hard.

"Mark, palitan mo si Marcio [Lassiter]. Kunin mo si Paul. Tirahin mo, ah," said Guiao within hearing distance of the fans at ringside who all had a good laugh about it.

And when Lee came back to the game, Alas turned to his coach and asked who will take on the Magnolia guard on offense.

"Sa iyo yan. Tirahin mo," said the coach with a big smile on his face.

Team Scottie had several opportunity in the final seconds to hit a game-tying four-point shot, but just couldn't make it.

"Malas," he shouted just before the final buzzer sounded.