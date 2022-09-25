Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 25
    PBA

    Meralco-NLEX game, Ginebra vs Converge postponed due to typhoon

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    MOA Arena

    The PBA has postponed Sunday's Commissioner's Cup doubleheader at the Mall of Asia Arena due to super typhoon Karding.

    The match between Meralco and NLEX, and the game between Barangay Ginebra and Converge will be moved to a later date, the league announced.

    See Myles Powell hits dagger as Bay Area pulls off escape act vs NorthPort

    The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration is forecasting that the super typhoon will make landfall on Sunday evening, and will cross Luzon until early Monday morning.

    Barangay Ginebra was supposed to make its Commissioner’s Cup debut, with Justin Brownlee returning, and Jamie Malonzo and Von Pessumal suiting up for their new teams following a trade.

    Meralco was also set to play its first game in the conference, with the Bolts parading import Johnny O’Bryant.

    NLEX and Converge, meanwhile, are coming off wins. The Road Warriors defeated Rain or Shine, 96-90, and the FiberXers won over Terrafirma, 124-110.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicCalvin AbuevatopicTNT Tropang GigatopicJune Mar FajardotopicMagnolia HotshotstopicMatt NietotopicMikey Williams
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again