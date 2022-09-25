Meralco-NLEX game, Ginebra vs Converge postponed due to typhoon

The PBA has postponed Sunday's Commissioner's Cup doubleheader at the Mall of Asia Arena due to super typhoon Karding.

The match between Meralco and NLEX, and the game between Barangay Ginebra and Converge will be moved to a later date, the league announced.

See Myles Powell hits dagger as Bay Area pulls off escape act vs NorthPort

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration is forecasting that the super typhoon will make landfall on Sunday evening, and will cross Luzon until early Monday morning. Barangay Ginebra was supposed to make its Commissioner’s Cup debut, with Justin Brownlee returning, and Jamie Malonzo and Von Pessumal suiting up for their new teams following a trade. Meralco was also set to play its first game in the conference, with the Bolts parading import Johnny O’Bryant. NLEX and Converge, meanwhile, are coming off wins. The Road Warriors defeated Rain or Shine, 96-90, and the FiberXers won over Terrafirma, 124-110. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.