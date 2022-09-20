Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 20
    PBA

    Meralco wins heated tuneup as Ginebra new boys Malonzo, Pessumal watch

    by Karlo Sacamos
    1 Hour ago
    Ginebra tuneup huddle Von Pessumal Jamie Malonzo
    Von Pessumal and Jamie Malonzo listen to coach Tim Cone during a timeout huddle.
    PHOTO: Karlo Sacamos

    MERALCO picked up from where it left off against an in-transition Barangay Ginebra side - at least in preseason play, scoring a 93-86 victory in a tuneup game that heated on Tuesday afternoon at the Meralco gym.

    Meralco vs Ginebra tuneup recap

    Johnny O’Bryant III flashed his offensive brilliance, scoring inside and out to end up with a game-high 29 points for the Bolts, who beat nemesis Ginebra in a playoff series for the first time in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

    Aaron Black added 23 points, while Chris Banchero, Bong Quinto, and Alvin Pasaol added 11, 10, and eight points, respectively for the Bolts, who make their Commissioner's Cup debut on Sunday against NLEX at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Meralco vs Ginebra tuneup

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Justin Brownlee and Christian Standhardinger scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for a Gin Kings side that was in transition due to separate trades that netted them Jamie Malonzo and Von Pessumal from Northport and San Miguel, respectively.

    Malonzo and Pessumal were in attendance, but didn’t play on the same day the PBA approved the transactions.

    “Anytime you can beat Ginebra, it’s a good day, because they are one of the better teams in the league. But it’s just an exhibition game,” Bolts coach Norman Black said. “Try to take a look at the game and figure out things you can do better, things you did wrong. But I don’t think you can draw too much from it”.

    “Our defense is still solid,” he added. "Our defense is normally solid for the most part every time we play, but I thought our offense was a lot smoother today and of course a lot of that has to do with the import, probably scoring a lot of points. But I thought we moved well today.”

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The tuneup had playoff atmosphere early when Cliff Hodge and Japeth Aguilar were involved in a commotion in the first quarter.

      “I felt like I got hit in the head on the previous play and the refs didn’t call anything. And then I came back and tried to get a hard foul also,” Hodge said. “I was just trying to get the refs’ attention, like, ‘Hey, call something or it’s gonna get ugly.”

      “I apologized to Japeth. I apologized to everyone. We’re just out here trying to get better and get ready for the season,” he added.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicCalvin AbuevatopicArwind SantostopicChot ReyestopicWillie MarcialtopicRR PogoytopicPaul Lee
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Von Pessumal and Jamie Malonzo listen to coach Tim Cone during a timeout huddle.
      PHOTO: Karlo Sacamos

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again