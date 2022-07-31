Clutch Jio Jalalon plays enable Magnolia to oust NLEX in overtime

PAUL Lee and Jio Jalalon saved Magnolia Chicken Timplados from an early exit in the 2022 Philippine Cup, combining to put away a hard-earned 112-106 overtime victory over NLEX on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lee drained the the three-pointer with 11.1 seconds left that sent the game into overtime before Jalalon took over in the extra session to help the Hotshots progress to the semifinals against TNT in a rematch of last season’s Philippine Cup Finals.

“I’m very proud because hindi kami nag-give up. We were down but hindi kami nag-give up," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. "That’s mental toughness, the grit and the determination of the players.”

Magnolia, seeded third at the end of the eliminations, had to get its act together after squandering a four-point lead in the middle of a 7-0 run that put the sixth-seeded NLEX ahead, 97-94.

Lee finished with 21 points including five threes, the biggest one coming from the corner that tied the match at 97.

Jalalon added 16 including seven in overtime. He drained a desperation three to beat the shotclock and give Magnolia a 106-100 lead with 1:46 left before setting up Calvin Abueva for another basket inside.

So surprised was Jalalon to see the Hail Mary basket go in that he pointed towards the sky, grateful for converting the shot.

The Hotshots' great escape spoiled the effort of NLEX sophomore Calvin Oftana, who finished with 32 points - just two off his career high.

Ian Sangalang had 24 points and 11 rebounds including a putback that started an 8-0 run that pushed Magnolia’s lead to 108-100.

Don Trollano scored 22 points and nailed back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to two, but NLEX couldn’t get any closer as Abueva nailed two free throws to increase the lead to 110-106.

The scores:

Magnolia 112 – Sangalang 24, Lee 21, Jalalon 16, Barroca 14, Abueva 13, Dela Rosa 12, Corpuz 6, Dionisio 4, Wong 2.

NLEX 106 – Oftana 32, Trollano 22, Alas 17, Chua 10, Semerad 8, Quinahan 8, Rosales 5, Varilla 2, Nieto 2, Soyud 0.

Quarters: 26-30; 51-54; 79-78; 97-97; 112-106.

