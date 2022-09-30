What you need to know about Friday's PBA doubleheader

MERALCO opens its campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup when it goes up against NorthPort on Friday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PBA schedule September 30

The Bolts also parade import Johnny O’Bryant in their 5:45 p.m. match-up against the Batang Pier.

Meralco finally start its conference after its game against NLEX last Sunday was postponed due to super typhoon Karding.

The public will finally get to see O’Bryant, a 29-year-old product of Louisiana State University who has been drawing rave evaluations from opponents including Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone during a recent tune-up game.

“He’s a very normal Norman Black import,” Cone said. “Norman Black always gets strong, multiple-skilled big guys.”

The Bolts also look to win especially as they begin a brief stretch where they only get to take a one-day respite before going back to action against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

NorthPort (1-1) aims to bounce back from its 105-104 loss to the Bay Area Dragons last Saturday where Myles Powell drained a buzzer-beating three.

Arvin Tolentino has been showing the way for the Batang Pier in the past two games, leading to a PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation recently.

In the first game, NLEX battles Blackwater at 3 p.m.

The Road Warriors return to the court after their supposed game against Meralco was postponed. Due to this, Frankie Lim will still not coach NLEX to serve a one-game suspension he incurred during his time with Barangay Ginebra in 2015.

Lead assistant Adonis Tierra will look to once again carry NLEX to the win after the Road Warriors defeated Rain or Shine, 96-90.

Blackwater is out to claim its second straight win after beating Phoenix, 97-85, to end a seven-game losing skid. The Bossing hope to get a win a day after head coach Ariel Vanguardia and Baser Amer celebrated their birthday.

