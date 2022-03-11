Black's prayer answered as Bishop returns to form in time for playoffs

TONY Bishop was back to his old self on Wednesday in one of the most crucial games of Meralco in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

Bishop scored 35 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, issued five assists, and had three steals in Meralco’s 109-90 win over Phoenix Super LPG. He was also exceptional from beyond the arc as he made six of his 10 three-point attempts.

Bishop’s best game of the conference not only allowed Meralco to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage, it also ended a three-game losing streak that has been frustrating for the Bolts and even for Bishop.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Meralco import only earned a trip to the line thrice during the three-game losing streak, which became a bone of contention for head coach Norman Black. But Black said they made adjustments in order to help Bishop get back on track.

“I won’t say exactly what we did tonight but we made some adjustments with Tony,” Black said.

Continue reading below ↓

Key adjustments

“I think we made some adjustments to accommodate more of his type of game. Tony is a legit 6-5, but he is not really a power player. You really have to adjust your game plan based on his type of skills. I think we did a much better job of that tonight.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bishop's return to form augurs well for the Bolts' campaign in the playoffs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He played like he played in our first four, five games. He was just exceptional," Black said. "Defensively, he was good. Rebounding, he was good. Offensively, he made the shots from the perimeter, something that has been missing with his game recently.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.