Tony Bishop looks forward to grudge match vs Shabazz and SMB

THE huge meltdown Meralco had against San Miguel a week ago wasn’t lost on Tony Bishop.

The Meralco import has an unfinished business against the Beermen and looks forward to a possible rematch with them in the PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals.

Bishop and the Bolts lost to Shabazz Muhammad and the Beermen in their lone clash in the eliminations, 115-110, in a game that had Meralco leading by as much as 26 points at one point in the third quarter.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Muhammad exploded for 57 points, including 45 in the second half when San Miguel made that huge rally.

But with Meralco clinching the No. 4 spot for a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs, a showdown with No. 5 seed San Miguel is certainly on the horizon.

Grudge match

The 32-year-old Bishop can’t wait to meet the Beermen again.

“We owe them – they beat us (so) we owe them,” said the Meralco import, who finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in the team’s 109-90 win over Phoenix to end its elimination round campaign on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

Bishop also played down the supposed ‘snub’ he’s been getting from game officials that limits his trip to the foul line in the Bolts last three games, all of which the team lost.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Against the Fuel Masters, the Panamanian-American went 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach Norman Black already raised the issue by pointing out how his import went to the foul line just three times in the Bolts’ last three outings.

But Bishop said that’s how basketball is played and he’s not to complain about it.

“Sometimes you get calls, sometimes you don’t get calls. So you have to continue to be aggressive in a basketball game, continue to just play hard,” he stressed.

“If you get a call, cool. If not, you can’t cry about it. Just go ahead and keep playing.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.