Meralco workhorse Cliff Hodge voted PBA Player of the Week

THROUGH the years, Cliff Hodge developed a reputation as someone who left everything on the floor as Meralco's anchor and tireless motor.

While his contributions may not be reflected on the stat sheet at times, the bruising forward has provided unparalleled impact for the Bolts.

In the do-or-die Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals, Hodge was at it again and rose to the occasion as Meralco finally got over the hump and exorcised the ghost that is Barangay Ginebra.

Hodge dropped 13 points, 18 rebounds, and two assists including the crucial offensive foul he drew on reigning MVP Scottie Thompson in the end game that allowed the Bolts to hang on for a dramatic 106-104 victory and a place in one of two best-of-seven semifinals series.

The numbers and huge role the 6-foot-4 forward played in the highly-emotional best-of-three series earned him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation for the period July 27-31 to end the quarterfinals.

In a two-game span, the 10-year veteran averaged a double-double of 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, laced with 3.5 assists to serve as the Bolts’ spark in their first-ever playoffs series win over their longtime nemesis.

Until the breakthrough win, Meralco was 0-5 against Ginebra in the playoffs, including 0-4 in the finals.

Hodge’s teammates in Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, and Alvin Pasaol were also nominated for the weekly citation being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

Also considered for the award presented by Cignal Play, were TNT’s Mikey Williams, Troy Rosario, and RR Pogoy, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz, and Marcio Lassiter, and Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang, Calvin Abueva, and Paul Lee.

