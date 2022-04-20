Meralco Bolts gather for practice after Game 6 postponement

MERALCO isn’t wasting any time in its preparation for Game Six of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals on Friday.

The Bolts gathered for practice on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Meralco gym, shortly after the PBA decided to postpone Game Six due to a fire that broke out at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum while the PBA 3x3 finals was underway.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the Bolts will keep their focus and not think about the postponement being advantageous to his team or not.

“It’s out of control so we will adjust and get ready for the game on Friday,” said Black.

With the postponement and their decision to train on Wednesday, the Bolts will now have two added days of full practices to prepare for Game Six against the Gin Kings which will now be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Meralco is down 3-2 in their best-of-seven series against Barangay Ginebra, with Wednesday supposedly the day where the Bolts will either live to fight another day or lose the title again to the Gins.

Instead the Bolts will have two more days of training before the do-or-die match.

