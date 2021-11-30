Justin Melton turns emotional as he bids Magnolia goodbye

VETERAN guard Justin Melton posted a touching message on Instagram, recalling his memorable stay with the Purefoods franchise which came to an end following his trade to Terrafirma last week.

The 34-year-old Melton is still in the US when the trade that brought him and Kyle Pascual to the Dyip in exchange for rookie center James Laput was made.

The Fil-Am playmaker nonetheless expressed how grateful he was for Magnolia, the same team which picked him in the second round of the 2013 draft and where he eventually established a successful career that saw him win four championships in eight seasons, including a grand slam during his rookie season in 2014.

'Truly grateful'

“I want to start by saying that I am truly grateful to have been a part of the Purefoods organization. From the San Mig Coffee days to the Magnolia Hotshots,” said Melton.

“The bonds are built. It’s been a pleasure grinding alongside all of you, and I wish all of you continued success and health in your careers.

Melton didn’t fail to thank the entire San Miguel management, his teammates, coaching staff, personnel, and most especially, the Magnolia fans, who he said kept him ‘grounded when I was on a high.’

“You are a constant source of motivation and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

“Now looking forward to whatever is next.”

