Ayo glad to see Ahanmisi lead by example in young Converge team

AS Converge went on a period of transition after hiring Aldin Ayo as new coach, one of the players that was able to adjust very well was Maverick Ahanmisi.

The seven-year veteran is the team's leading local scorer with an average of 15 points through four games in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. His clutch baskets in Converge’s last outing against Meralco sealed a 106-99 win last Saturday.

Prior to the conference, Ayo said Ahanmisi joined the Converge buildup late but was pleasantly surprised to see him fit.

“Mav has always been very consistent since Day One,” said Ayo early this conference. “He came in late for our practices but I was surprised that I thought he was late because of an extended vacation. But when he attended our practice, he was the one who was really fit.”

Ayo eventually learned that Ahanmisi was one of the players that he needed for the fast-paced play that he wanted for Converge.

“His game fits our system. He keeps on running and the good thing about it is he makes the best decisions. He is one of our veterans. We expect him to do that,” said Ayo.

Ayo said the 31-year-old Ahanmisi has been leading by example.

“Crucial kasi ‘yung role niya na he is one of the veterans. Marami kasing mga rookies at maraming bata. Si Mav kasi, during practice and especially during the game, pinapakita na lang niya kung ano ang kailangan gawin, especially sa mga crucial na situation,” said Ayo.

As the leader, Ahanmisi said he is already seeing progress especially in closing games after their losses against Magnolia and Bay Area. Against Meralco, Converge lost a 22-point lead, but eventually escaped with the victory, 106-99.

The victory should come in handy as Converge is slated to face San Miguel on Friday. The Beermen are coming off a 113-87 loss to the Dragons last Sunday.

“It shows our character and composure down the stretch. The last two games, we couldn’t finish those games. We really wanted to focus on that,” said Ahanmisi, referring to the win over Meralco.

