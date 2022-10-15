Converge averts collapse vs Meralco after wasting 22-point lead

CONVERGE built a 22-point lead, but still needed clutch shots from Maverick Ahanmisi to beat Meralco, 106-99, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Ahanmisi scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to break a two-game losing streak and even their record to 2-2.

The FiberXers nearly collapsed after Meralco import Johnny O’bryant waxed hot to come back from a 57-35 second-quarter deficit.

In the end, Converge came away with the victory on the 45th birthday of its head coach Aldin Ayo.

The Bolts dropped to 1-3 following the defeat.

Ahanmisi nailed back-to-back threes after Converge trailed by three, 93-90, to grab a 96-95 advantage. After Quincy Miller scored on a three-point play, Ahanmisi drained a three with 39.9 seconds left for a 102-97 lead and put the game away.

“It feels good especially coming from two consecutive losses. The way we won today, it showed our character. We lost a 22-point lead but we were able to recover,” said Ayo.

Miller had 29 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and three blocks, but found himself on the bench in the latter part of the contest due to a flagrant foul penalty one.

But Ahanmisi took the cudgels for Converge with those crucial baskets.

O’Bryant had 22 of his 27 points in the second half after he was saddled with four fouls. O’Bryant’s three gave Meralco its first led, 91-90, but the Bolts couldn’t keep the momentum going.

The scores:

Converge 106 – Miller 29, Ahanmisi 21, Bulanadi 12, Teng 11, Ilagan 10, Tratter 9, Melecio 8, Stockton 4, Racal 2, Ambohot 0.

Meralco 99 – O’bryant 27, Black 18, Caram 14, Maliksi 14, Quinto 12, Hodge 10, Pasaol 4, Johnson 0, Almazan 0, Jose 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 35-26; 68-48; 87-82; 106-99.

