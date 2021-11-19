Why Maurice Shaw was pulled out of Cavitex lineup for PBA 3x3

FIL-Am big man Maurice Shaw was listed in the official lineup of the Cavitex Braves in the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament but was stricken off the roster a day before the meet gets underway at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The reason?

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 regular draft has only received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, making him ineligible to play in the three-a-side meet.

Only fully vaccinated players will be allowed to see action under the tournament’s health and safety protocols.

The stint would have been Shaw’s first with the NLEX franchise since being acquired as part of the three-team trade that sent the No. 4 overall pick in the last draft to TnT. The Tropang Giga used the selection to take in Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams.

Maurice Shaw last played for Blackwater in last year's PBA bubble in Clark. PHOTO: PBA Images

The 6-foot-9 Shaw hasn’t played in the PBA since the last Clark bubble when back spasm limited him to just a few games while still with Blackwater.

Taking the place of Shaw is Efren Reyes.

Murrell emergency leave

Shaw is the second player to be removed from the Braves’ roster after Dave Murrell.

The 6-foot-4 Murrell was actually in the original lineup of Cavitex along with veteran Larry Fonacier, Kyles Lao, and Ac Soberano, but had to take a quick flight out of the country following the death of his father in the US.

The former University of the Philippines stalwart even attended the drawing of lots and media day conference of the 3x3 last Saturday.

Shaw eventually took his place in the team.

The Braves will have either Murrell or Shaw in the next leg of the tournament since teams are only allowed one Fil-Am in their respective rosters.

