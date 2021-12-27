Matthew Wright beats Romeo, Abueva for PBA Player of Week citation

MATTHEW Wright and the import-less Phoenix Super LPG couldn’t picked a better time to snap out of their slump than on Christmas day in front of a sizeable crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

And the Fuel Masters caught a big fish in erstwhile unbeaten NLEX following a 103-92 win in the two-day PBA Christmas special dubbed ‘Season of Joy.’

With import Paul Harris playing just a little over two minutes owing to an injury, Wright took matters into his own hands and finished with a game-high 23 points to help Phoenix end a two-game skid before the league enters the New Year.

The ace guard laced the performance with six three-pointers on top of nine rebounds and four assists to bag the third Cignal Play–PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award after NLEX’s Kevin Alas and Ginebra’s Arvin Tolentino.

“As bad as we played in our last two games, Matt said that we just have to keep on playing. That it’s either we go all the way with three straight losses or we stop the streak of NLEX,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson on Wright’s leadership.

Fitting birthday present

Robinson celebrated his 47th birthday on Christmas as Phoenix climbed to a 3-2 record.

“These guys are really motivated, especially our leaders,” added Robinson, also crediting the solid contributions of Justin Chua, Chris Banchero, Jason Perkins, RJ Jazul, and Aljun Melecio in a huge Phoenix win sans Harris.

Chua, who unloaded 19 points and six boards, was also considered for the weekly citation for the period Dec. 22-26.

Other candidates for the honor handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat were San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo and CJ Perez, Magnolia’s Paul Lee, Jio Jalalon, and Calvin Abueva, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, TNT’s Mikey Williams, Alaska’s Maverick Ahanmisi, Jeron Teng, and Robbie Herndon.

