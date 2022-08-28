Fajardo admits doubting if he can ever come back from tibia injury

JUNE Mar Fajardo admitted once doubting if he can ever play at a high level again following the complete fracture on the tibia that he suffered two years ago.

The injury kept the 6-foot-10 San Miguel star out for an entire season, putting a cloud of uncertainty over the career of one of the best players ever to suit up in Asia's pioneering pro league.

"Nag-cross sa isip ko yan," he said Sunday night. "Pero sinabi ko sa sarili ko, hindi ako papatalo sa injury ko."

Fajardo, 32, did overcome the adversity, and just three conferences since coming back from injury, the Cebuano native proved once again he remains the yardstick for greatness among the league's current crop of players.

Just before Game 4 of the Philippine Cup Finals, the University of Cebu product clinched a record ninth Best Player of the Conference award by besting the likes of San Miguel teammate CJ Perez, TNT sophomore Mikey Williams, and the Barangay Ginebra duo of Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar.

Fajardo was grateful for all the people who helped him make a full recovery, with a special shouout to renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas and strength and conditioning coach Aldo Panlilio of Grindhouse.

His return to the top was only spoiled by the Beermen's 100-87 loss to the Tropang Giga that levelled the best-of-seven finals at 2-2.

But even after the loss, Fajardo was dominance personified behind his 20-point and 19-rebound output.

Typically humble, Fajardo said winning individual award is merely secondary to him.

"Hindi yun ang goal ko. Goal ko para sa team is 'yung championship," he stressed. "Kaso talo kami so kailangan namin mag-regroup."

San Miguel has two days to make the proper adjustment heading to Game 5 of a series that has now been reduced to a best-of-three duel.

That's enough time to make the needed adjustments, Fajardo said.

"Tignan namin kung ano yung mga mali namin, tingnan namin kung ano yung puwede naming i-adjust sa game para maka-bounce back kami," he said.

