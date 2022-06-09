Matt jokes on missing face-off vs Brandon: 'He's afraid to play against me'

MATT Ganuelas Rosser missed playing against brother Brandon in their supposed first match up in the PBA.

The younger Ganuelas is still recovering from a fractured finger suffered in the pre-season and skipped the Philippine Cup game between TNT and Blackwater on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"He's 'hurt.' I think he's afraid to play against me," said Matt, who was of course, joking about it.

"But I'm excited if we do matched up. And I know he could do good things in the league."

Despite Brandon, the no. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, in street clothes and watching on the bench, the Bossing pulled a stunning upset over the Tropang Giga, 85-78.

Matt had two points and five rebounds in 29 minutes of play as the Tropang Giga evened their record at 1-1.

But just seeing Brandon sharing the same floor with him during the opening ceremonies was more than enough to make him proud about his brother.

He and his family are definitely happy about what the 23-year-old Brandon achieved so far in his young career.

"We're extremely proud. He's worked hard in his career snd he's had his ups and downs," said the elder Ganuelas-Rosser.

"But he stayed in the right course and now he's finally reaping the rewards of all his hard work. The contract and being the no. 1 overall pick, he deserved it."

