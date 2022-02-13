Family man Matt Rosser glad to be back in a place he considers home

CHICAGO - Elite hooper Matt Ganuelas-Rosser is a man of contradiction.

He is an irritant on the basketball court, that guy who makes life a living hell to anyone he guards while disrupting the other team's offensive flow.

Off the court, however, the 31-year old Fil-Am is a quiet, devout family man with a nurturing soul that is more tranquil than Gandhi.

I caught up with Matt late last month shortly after he escaped cellar-dwelling Terrafirma and made a spirited dash to the doting, winning arms of his old mentor, Chot Reyes, arguably the most powerful man in Philippine basketball who coaches both TNT and Gilas Pilipinas.

Ganuelas-Rosser was quite a revelation.

Discernibly intelligent and well-spoken, the California State Polytechnic University-educated wing was also affectionately honest.

Although he still did what he was supposed to do and handled his business like a pro, he described his time at Terrafirma as "unfortunate," a situation where he "didn't always feel good" and that so much losing had "taken a toll."

Thank God for the PBA's newly-adopted unrestricted free agency rule, Matt found the liberty to head back to powerhouse TNT where he looks forward to competing, and hopefully, adding more championships to the five that's already on his name.

Apart from reuniting with coach Chot again, Matt is excited to play alongside Mikey Williams, a special talent who can score with impunity from just about any piece of real estate on the court.

There is also a sense of giddiness going into battle with tested veterans such as Jayson Castro, Poy Erram, Roger Pogoy, Kelly Williams and Troy Rosario.

Long story short, Matt's burgeoning career is now in a much better place.

THE BOUNTIFUL HOME LIFE. Matt met his bride, Brittany, in Temecula in the outskirts of San Diego, California. Sweethearts since high school and happily married for 12 years now, they're inseparable as a baller and his sneakers.

The Rossers own an opulent condominium at Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig, where they are homeschooling their four daughters - Nalah, Shiloh

, Venus and Violet.

At a young age of 31, consider Matt officially retired from all the wretched excess and wild night adventures that rich athletes often delve into.

His existence is happily boring, a life that orbits around practices, games, afternoon workouts and precious family bonding time. But there's also room for Netflix and other streaming activities where he enjoys documentaries and relishes everything Star Wars.

Ooops, we have a nerd alert!

Matt's eating preferences are another story.

It isn't for the faint and fat of heart like most of us who enjoy anything meat, preferably deep fried.

A health conscious vegan for "many years," he fuels his body with a plant-based diet and he swears he's never felt better.

Mushroom adobo, anyone?

Sorry Matt, love you to death. But I will choose to die with a greasy ring around my lips courtesy of my favorite lechon kawali.

Anyway, plant-based feeding options are now a "thing" among select NBA players that include Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

WORK TALK. An ardent student of the game, I asked Matt which PBA players impress him more than others.

He blurted out Stanley Pringle, the man of many moves. "Shifty" Terrence Romeo was also mentioned along with clutch performer Alex Cabagnot and smooth operator Jayson Castro.

Matt has a special affinity for Ranidel De Ocampo, a 2012 Jones Cup teammate he reveres as "kuya."

Ganuelas-Rosser is aware of the migration of players overseas and he thinks it's good in a way that guys have more opportunities. He also loves the PBA's unrestricted free agency rule for the "freedom of movement" it allows.

So what's the ending for MGR when he calls it a career?

He hopes to open a business in the States.

I have no doubt he will excel in that one, too.

Nothing is impossible with Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

He is, after all, the most interesting man in the PBA.

