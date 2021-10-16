Mark Caguioa tongue-tied on future with Barangay Ginebra

MARK Caguioa remained tight-lipped about what lies ahead of him at Barangay Ginebra.

Will Mark Caguioa retire?

Caguioa, who will be turning 42 next month, was evasive when asked about whether he will return in the active roster of the Kings in the second conference or finally retire from the league after a 20-year stint.

“I’ve got to go,” Caguioa politely told SPIN.ph when he was asked about his future with the franchise that picked him no. 3 overall in the 2001 draft.

The former PBA MVP joined fellow Barangay Ginebra teammates LA Tenorio, Stanley Pringle, Joe Devance, Japeth Aguilar, and Scottie Thompson during the unveiling of the commemorative stamp honoring franchise trailblazer Robert Jaworski Sr. Saturday at the main branch of the Post Office in Intramuros, Manila.

It was the first public appearance of Caguioa, who was relegated to the Kings’ reserved list at the onset of the Philippine Cup.

He was later downgraded to the unrestricted free agent list (with rights to salary) just as the elimination round was coming to an end.

After winning a ninth championship last year during the Philippine Cup Clark bubble, Caguioa disclosed his intention of coming back to play for his 20th season and after which, decides on whether to retire or not.

But he was put in the reserved list at the start of the Philippine Cup for what coach Tim Cone referred to as "personal issues."

The Kings struggled in the all-Filipino conference eliminations, and barely made it to the playoffs. They beat the Phoenix Fuel Masters for the last quarterfinals berth, but were booted out early by top seed and twice-to-beat TnT Tropang Giga.

