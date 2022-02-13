Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 14
    PBA

    Injury drives Mark Caguioa on brink of retirement, says Cone

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Mark Caguioa is recovering from a strained calf.
    Mark Caguioa has yet to recover from a calf strain, says Ginebra coach Tim Cone.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    INJURIES continue to bother Mark Caguioa, so much so that Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted the former PBA MVP is already tinkering with retirement.

    Cone revealed that Caguioa is now pondering about his future as he remained injured even after the long stoppage of play in the league due to the COVID-19 surge.

    “Mark has been bothered by a calf strain and he is contemplating hanging it up because he can’t get healthy,” said Cone after Ginebra’s match against Meralco on Sunday.

    RELATED ARTICLES
    RELATED ARTICLES

      The 42-year-old Caguioa has been in and out of the active roster over the past few conferences.

      The longtime Ginebra star last saw action on November 20, 2020, playing for eight minutes against Meralco in Game Two of the Governors Cup semifinals.

      Missing Pringle

      Caguioa is just one of the injured players of Ginebra this conference with Stanley Pringle also out for the rest of the season due to a knee issue.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “We are missing him as well,” said Cone on Caguioa.

      Ginebra management has previously said Caguioa can play for Ginebra for as long as he wants and the decision to retire rests in the 2012 PBA MVP.

      Drafted third overall by Ginebra in 2001, Caguioa won the Rookie of the Year award and was the face of the franchise during the peak years of his career.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        He won nine championships with the ballclub and several individual accolades along the way.

        Despite his limited play in previous seasons, Cone said that Caguioa remains vital to Ginebra with his leadership during games and practices.

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        Mark Caguioa has yet to recover from a calf strain, says Ginebra coach Tim Cone.
        PHOTO: PBA Images

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again