Stanley Pringle out for rest of season after knee surgery

BARANGAY Ginebra suffered a big blow in its PBA Governors Cup title-retention bid.

Stanley Pringle is out of the season-ending tournament after undergoing surgery a few days before 2021 ended for the meniscus injury on his left knee.

Stanley Pringle injury update

Coach Tim Cone made the official announcement on New Year's day.

"He will be out for three to six months - six weeks of non-weight bearing therapy and six weeks of weight-bearing therapy," said Cone.

"That will put him out of the Governors' Cup."

Pringle has only played for the defending champion Kings this conference during its opening game against Alaska Aces, which they won, 80-77.

But he was shut down by the team the game after when he hurt his knee in practice following a collision with MJ Ayaay.

The team initially feared he suffered an ACL injury, but the diagnosis proved to be a false alarm.

Pringle, 33, was still at the Barangay Ginebra bench when the Kings beat the Phoenix Fuel Masters in overtime, 125-121, a week before Christmas.

