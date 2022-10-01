Mark Barroca gallantly plays on after dislocating pinky finger

MARK Barroca once again showed why he is one of the league’s "Ironmen" on Saturday when he played through a dislocated finger in Magnolia’s victory over Converge.

Barroca had 19 points in the Hotshots’ 109-105 win over the FiberXers. But during the third quarter, the Magnolia veteran had to go to the bench after he dislocated his left pinky midway in the quarter.

Mark Barroca on playing through dislocated finger

Barroca said his finger got stuck into the jersey of Converge import Quincy Miller.

“Pag switch namin sa import, pag ikot ko, hindi ko nakita, sumabit ako sa jersey ng import. Pag-close out ko, sumabit. Ang bilis ng pangyayari. No. 7 na ‘yung daliri ko,” said Barroca.

“At least bumalik pero bumaluktot,” said Barroca.

The dislocation occurred during the 6:35 mark of the third, but Barroca immediately returned to the game a few minutes later. He had 11 in that key third quarter where Magnolia kept itself in the game before rallying and eventually tying the game at 87.

Barroca, who played his 500th straight game last July, said there was no doubt that he would return to the game.

“Siguro throughout ng career ko, ‘yung mga ganitong napagdaanan ko, ‘yung mga ganito, siguro nasanay na ako,” said the 36-year-old.

“Ayokong mag-ice kasi maglalaro pa, magna-numb eh. Wala akong mafifeel. Kapag ite-tape, hindi ako sanay. Siguro pagkatapos na lang laro,” said Barroca.

“Puwede pa naman. May apat pa na daliri,” he added.

Barroca was glad that his team was able to pull off the win despite trailing by 14 points. And they did it with the support of the locals after import Nick Rakocevic had a horrible shooting night in the first half where he was 2-of-12 before finishing with 21 points and 24 rebounds.

“Kailangan namin bumalik. Nakabalik kami. Grabe kasi ‘yung struggle namin. Ang dami nilang offensive rebounds tapos hindi pa kami maka-opensa,” said Barroca.

“Nag-struggle si Nick. At least si Nick, nadala namin. ‘Yun ang positive din na at least si Nick, masama ‘yung first half pero nag-step up ‘yung mga locals,” said Barroca.

