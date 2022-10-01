Rakocevic atones for early woes to lift Magnolia past Converge

NICK Rakocevic came alive late in the game to lift Magnolia to a 109-105 win over Converge on Saturday for its second victory in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia vs Converge recap

Rakocevic made up for his shooting slump in the first half with key baskets to finish with 21 points and 24 rebounds for the Hotshots to improve their win-loss record to 2-0.

The Hotshots earned the victory as they overcame the FiberXers after trailing by as many as 14 in the game.

Rakocevic scored seven in Magnolia’s 15-6 blast that turned a 90-90 deadlock into a 105-96 lead, the biggest of the game for the Hotshots.

Mark Barroca also played a key role in the match with 19 points despite a dislocated pinky finger he suffered in the third quarter where he made 11 markers.

Magnolia also went on a 14-0 run to tie the match-up at 87, erasing the biggest lead of the game and keep the match close.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Six players actually scored in double figures for Magnolia with Paul Lee also scoring 20 points and two free throws with 33 seconds that increased the advantage to 107-102.

“I’m proud kasi ‘yung challenge ko sa kanila, ginawa nila. ‘Yun lang naman kulang namin. We were outworked and outhustled nila kami in the first half. Hindi kami mananalo kung hindi kami magtatrabaho,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

Watch Now

Quincy Miller had 38 points including six threes, but went cold in the fourth and only scored three in that quarter.

Justine Arana added 14 points and nine rebounds for Converge, which dropped to 1-1.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Magnolia 109 – Rakocevic 21, Lee 20, Barroca 19, Jalalon 15, Sangalang 10, Abueva 10, Dionisio 8, Corpuz 2, Reavis 2, Wong 2, Dela Rosa 0.

Converge 105 – Miller 38, Arana 14, Ilagan 12, Teng 11, Ahanmisi 9, Tratter 8, Murrell 6, Stockton 5, Melecio 2, Hill 0, Racal 0, Ambohot 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarters: 24-24; 40-50; 71-84; 109-105.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.