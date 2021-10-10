Barroca admits sleepless nights while waiting for birth of third child

MARK Barroca has found himself in the same predicament as Poy Erram and Jayson Castro.

Like the two TnT Tropang Giga stars, Barroca is expecting a new member of his family as wife Ruselle is due to give birth to their third baby this month while Magnolia is in the middle of its campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The 35-year-old native of Zamboanga City admitted his wife's pregnancy at a time when he and the team are staying in the Bacolor, Pampanga semi-bubble for more than a month now has led to sleepless nights.

“Siyempre first time ko na magkalayo kami ng asawa ko, na wala ako sa tabi niya. So siyempre, nag-iisip din ako,” said Barroca.

It was the same situation that Erram and Castro had to face earlier when their respective wives also gave birth while the Tropang Giga are likewise playing in the bubble.

Barroca said words of encouragement coach Chito Victolero had given him some peace of mind.

“Nag-struggle ako nung una. So kinausap ako ni coach about dun,” he said. “Inin-courage niya ako, binigyan ng suporta and sabi niya, andiyan si Lord na siyang titingin sa pamilya ko (habang wala ako).”

Somehow that helped to calm Barroca, who on Sunday helped the Hotshots clinch an 81-69 win Sunday over the Meralco Bolts and take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven semifinals series.

Along with Ian Sangalanga and Calvin Abueva, Barroca also submitted 17 points and shot 6-of-11 from the field while adding six assists in 34 minutes of play.

He was 2-of-3 from three-point range, including the final one that came at the final 2:12 mark which doused the momentum of a rallying Meralco side.

Perfect gift

Barroca said another championship would be the best gift he could ever offer to his coming baby.

"Ito yung motivation ko, ginagawa ko ito dahil para sa kanila ito,” he said.

