Mark Acuno eager to repay TNT faith after promotion from 3x3 to 5-on-5

CENTER Mark Acuno quietly transitioned from the PBA 3x3 to TNT’s 5-on-5 team in the Governors’ Cup.

Mark Acuno on 5-on-5 return

Injuries to Poy Erram and some of the Tropang Giga bigs forced coach Jojo Lastimosa to take a second look at the 6-foot-7 Acuno and elevated him to the 5-on-5 active roster.

The transition, according to him, was not that easy.

“Humahabol ako sa kundisyon nila ngayon. Ang laki talaga ng pinag-kaiba ng 5-on-5 sa 3x3,” said Acuno.

The former second round pick of Blackwater in the 46th season draft admitted he was very surprised when Lastimosa talked to him about the coaching staff’s plan.

That was around December last year when TNT just copped the second conference grand finals of the half court tournament.

“Kinausap ako ni coach Jolas na ililipat nga daw niy ako. Mga pagkatapos ng grand finals yun,” he recalled.

Now, Acuno is back in the 5-on-5 game where he once briefly suited up for the Bossing for a season.

Lastimosa utilized Acuno again in the Tropang Giga’s runaway 138-116 win over Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He finished with two points and three rebounds in the team’s sixth win in seven outings to remain on top of the standings.

While 3x3 is a fast game, playing 5-on-5 meant Acuno needed to bulk up again in order to match up with the bigs of the other teams.

“Naka-focus ako ngayon sa 5-on-5. Mahirap humabol (sa conditioning). Dito kasi mabibigat yung mga kalaban mo. Hindi katulad sa 3x3, kailangan mo talagang mag diet. Yung mga big man dito (5-on-5) big man talaga,” said the center out of University of the East.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

His stint with TNT is only good for the season-ending conference as his contract is set to expire on May.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Acuno doesn’t know what future lies for him, but he doesn’t mind if he’ll be retained in 5-on-5 team or be relegated to the 3x3 side.

“Ok lang din kung pabalikin ako dun (3x3). Lahat ng mga yan blessing,” he said.