Red-hot Pogoy overshadows new TNT import in romp over Blackwater

ROGER Pogoy scored 40 points on Wednesday, overshadowing the impressive debut of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in TNT's 138-116 win over Blackwater in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

TNT vs Blackwater recap

Pogoy was spot-on from the opening tip, shooting 13-of-21 from the field and draining seven threes in the blowout victory. He fell just five points short of his career-high 45 that he set last November 14, 2020 in the first game of the PBA bubble.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Hollis-Jefferson shook off the uncertainty surrounding his status prior to the match-up, finishing with 37 points and 13 rebounds in his first game since being tapped to replace the equally prolific Jalen Hudson.

TNT improved its record to 6-1, taking the provisionary lead in the eliminations pending the result of the contest between San Miguel and NorthPort in the second game.

Blackwater continued its slide to 1-6.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa likes what he saw from the team with Hollis-Jefferson, who came in as a replacement to Jalen Hudson.

“You can see Roger has actually more open shots that I’ve seen in a long time because of Rondae,” said Lastimosa of Hollis-Jefferson, who also had seven assists in the game. “Ang daming libre, hindi lang si Roger, because si Rondae, that’s one of his skills. He knows how to pass. I think he had a triple-double in the NBA and that’s the highest stage. All we have to do is knock it down.”

With Pogoy and Hollis-Jefferson contributing, the Tropang GIGA led by as many as 31 points in the lopsided victory.

Troy Williams had 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while JVee Casio had 21 points as Blackwater continued to struggle in the conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

TNT 138 – Pogoy 40, Hollis-Jefferson 37, M. Williams 14, Khobuntin 13, Oftana 11, K. Williams 7, Chua 6, Cruz 4, Montalbo 4, Acuno 2, Varilla 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Blackwater 116 – Williams 22, Casio 21, Ilagan 16, Hill 15, McCarthy 11, Taha 10, Amer 3, Sena 3, Ayonayon 3, Torralba 3, Suerte 2, ULar 2, Escoto 2, Banal 2, DiGregorio 1.

Quarters: 31-22; 68-50; 111-87; 138-116.