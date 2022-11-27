Marcus Weathers glad to come in early as San Miguel's Governors' Cup import

MARCUS Weathers is now in the country to join San Miguel as he will serve as the import of the ballclub for the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Marcus Weathers: SMB's Governors' Cup import

The 25-year-old Weathers arrived last November 19 as the Beermen brought the reinforcement in so that he can get acclimated as early as possible with the ballclub.

“It’s a great team and a great organization. It’s an honor to be here,” said Weathers in an interview after San Miguel’s match against Terrafirma last Wednesday where he was present as a spectator at the back of the Beermen bench.

“I had a lot of fun at the game. I thought they played with high energy and played good defense. They scored the ball well and they shared the ball. That’s great,” said Weathers.

Listed at 6-foot-3, Weathers joined the Beermen even though the Commissioner’s Cup is still ongoing although a few of the current imports such as Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra, KJ McDaniels of Meralco, and Matt Mobley of TNT are expected to also suit up in the Governors’ Cup.

Weathers is a product of Southern Methodist University but also played for Duquesne and Miami (Ohio). It will actually be Weathers’ first pro stint abroad and he is honored to be part of a team that has winning tradition in his first foray overseas.

“I feel honored. A lot of guys in my position don’t really get rookie deals to be able and to be able to come to a winning organization like this one. So I feel honored. For me personally, I just want to keep upholding the tradition of winning and bringing whatever I can to the team whenever my time comes,” said Weathers.

Weathers said he wants to make the most out of his time and take advantage of being with the team months before the conference. The incoming SMB import said he considers Devon Scott as a mentor as he has been helpful in learning the system of the Beermen.

“I was super excited to come here early. I was excited that they wanted to get me here early so that I can get acclimated. I’m still shaking the jetlag off. I’ve got to be used to being day ahead and sometimes, I wake up past 3 in the morning and I’m wide awake. But the workouts have been good and practices have been great,” said Weathers.

“I’m just learning as much as I can, trying to soak up as much as I can, seeing the style of play and how all the guys play. I kinda got my own way of doing things but Devon has been great. He has been a great mentor for me,” he added.