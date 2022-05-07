NorthPort maximum offer to Slaughter submitted to PBA, says Marcial

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial bared on Friday that a multi-year NorthPort offer for Greg Slaughter that was submitted to the league office contained renumeration to the tune of the maximum P420,000 a month.

Marcial made the revelation during an appearance at the SPIN Zoom In podcast on Friday, confirming a claim made by NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan that the team has given the free-agent center an offer after his contract expired.

Marcial's confirmation is just the latest twist in the contract saga of Slaughter, who has yet to sign a new deal with NorthPort or any other team since his old contract expired last January 31.

In a social media post, the 33-year old slotman out of Ateneo and the University of Visayas said he talked to the NorthPort team manager about a contract extension in January. The manager said after the meeting 'he would get back to me,' Slaughter added.

"I never heard back then my contract expired," he said, adding the franchise owned by Mikee Romero has since 'ceased communication.'

However, NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan responded by telling SPIN.ph that a contract offer was emailed and sent to Slaughter via courier on January 29. Tan also sent screen shots of the two communications as proof.

Tan also claimed Slaughter demanded the 'highest PBA salary' which he said was beyond the league maximum of P420,000 a month.

In a succeeding Instagram post to rebut Tan's claim, Slaughter said the NorthPort offer was only meant to keep the franchise's signing rights on the restricted free agent and the renumeration was "less than half of what I was currently being paid by NorthPort."

Asked about the controversy, Marcial said his office was furnished a copy of the NorthPort offer to Slaughter, adding it was 'I think for two to three years' and contained the league maximum of P420,000 a month."

Slaughter, he added, has not gotten in touch with him during the impasse.

"Di pa nga," said Marcial when asked if he has talked to the former No. 1 draft pick of Barangay Ginebra. "Dati nakausap ko 'yan, minsan sa text [messaging], pumupunta pa dati dito yan (sa opisina). Pero ngayon wala."

