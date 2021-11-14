Dave Marcelo fined P50K, Dionisio P30K for hotel lobby fight

DAVE Marcelo and Aris Dionisio were heavily fined for their altercation that followed Game 4 of the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The league confirmed penalizing the two erring players for a physical confrontation at the lobby of the Quest Hotel inside Clark, where TnT Tropang Giga and the Magnolia Hotshots stayed during the two-month bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

But other than acknowledging the fines, no figures were released by the league.

However, a SPIN.ph source revealed Marcelo, 32, was fined P50,000 for instigating the fight, as shown by the CCTV video at the hotel lobby.

Dionisio wasn’t spared either and was slapped with a P30,000 penalty.

PBA completes probe

As per the same source, the two had already been trash talking prior to the incident that took place in the aftermath of the Tropang Giga’s 106-89 win at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Ironically, Marcelo had a solid game in the win that gave TnT a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, finishing with 10 points in the second half as back-up to injured big man Troy Rosario.

Continue reading below ↓

The hotel commotion was just one in a series of drama that marred the recent finals, which included accusations of dirty plays, a spitting incident, and Rosario’s bad fall caused by a dangerous tackle by Jackson Corpuz.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ironically, the fight came just after Commissioner Willie Marcial had a personal talk with members of both teams following a testy Game 3 which Magnolia won, 106-98.

Asked about the delay, a source said the league didn’t act on the matter until it received personal reports from both teams about what happened since PBA personnel were billeted in a different hotel located in Bacolor.

Even before the conclusion of the probe, TnT management decided not to allow Marcelo to play or show up for the Tropang Giga in the title-clinching game, describing the move as an ‘internal team disciplinary action.’

Marcelo, the bulky power forward out of San Beda, stayed inside his hotel room during the game.

Continue reading below ↓

Dionisio meanwhile, suited up for the Hotshots and played a few minutes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A team insider related to SPIN.ph that Marcelo would have actually been suspended the rest of the series had the finals reached Game 7.

Nonetheless, the entire Tropang Giga made sure Marcelo got to share the victory with them by going to his room shortly after winning the championship, bringing along with them the Philippine Cup trophy led by coach Chot Reyes.

The touching moment was posted by TnT on its Facebook page.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.