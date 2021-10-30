Why Dave Marcelo was absent from TnT’s title-clinching win

TNT big man Dave Marcelo failed to join the team as it celebrated on the court its conquest of the PBA Philippine Cup championship due to disciplinary measure.

Why was Dave Marcelo absent from TnT’s title-clinching win?

A day after wrapping up its title series against the Magnolia Hotshots, 4-1, the Tropang Giga management said the absence of the 32-year-old veteran in Game 5 Friday night was due to ‘internal team disciplinary action.’

The franchise wouldn’t go further on the reason behind the decision, although SPIN.ph reported earlier a skirmish involving Marcelo and Magnolia sophomore Aris Dionisio at the lobby of the Quest Hotel following TnT’s 106-89 win in Game 4 last Wednesday.

Unlike Marcelo, Dionisio played in the closeout game which the Hotshots lost, 94-79, and finished with five points and two rebounds in seven minutes of play.

A video posted by members of the Tropang Giga later showed the entire team led by coach Chot Reyes, going straight to Marcelo’s hotel room and celebrate their championship, bringing along with them the shining Philippine Cup trophy.

PHOTO: TNT Tropang Giga / PBA Images

PBA officials said they’ve heard about the incident and are just awaiting the full report from both teams before taking an action on the matter.

A person close to the 6-foot-5 Marcelo, however, said the TnT center was already told beforehand that he’s not going to suit up for Game 5 of the series hours prior to tipoff.

“Sinabihan na siya na he will not be playing and will have to stay at his hotel room during the game,” said the source.

Marcelo did admit something happened between him and Dionisio but did not elaborate, the same source added.

Magnolia has kept silent about the incident.

