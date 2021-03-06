MVP blows top as TnT felt 'taken for a ride' by Ray Parks: source

WERE you taken completely by surprise by Ray Parks' announcement that he was sitting out the coming PBA season for 'personal reasons?'

Well, you're not alone.

His ballclub, TNT Tropang Giga, was just as surprised. In fact the flagship franchise of the MVP Group learned about Parks' decision to take a sabbatical just moments before the lefty guard posted about his decision on social media.

Even before Parks' stunning announcement could sink in, a bigger bomb was about to explode in TnT and its fans' faces.

People in the MVP camp who had been negotiating with Parks on a new contract the past weeks and were made to believe they were talking to a player who's still overseas got hold of a photo that suggested he was in the country all along.

The photo was dated Feb. 25, which according to the MVP camp was around the same time they were in constant communication with the player.

"Well, kahit na sabihin n'yang andito s'ya ng Feb. 25 tapos bumalik na sa States, eh wala man lang s'yang nabanggit na umuwi s'ya," said a source.

Also on Saturday, national surfer Roger Casugay posted on his Instagram account a video of him working out with Parks.

PLDT big boss Manny V. Pangilinan, according to insiders, was so livid that the photo showing Parks in La Union was posted in his own official Facebook page. The caption also didn't hold back. Look.

"Galit na galit," said an insider.

Before the shocking turn of events that ironically happened on Smart Philippines president and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chief Al Panlilio's birthday, there was no hint whatsoever that there was anything wrong with TnT's relationship with Parks, a source said.

The MVP camp, in fact, was under the impression that it was just a matter of time before they seal a contract extension with Parks, whose one-year deal with TnT expired at the end of last season.

Parks, another source bared, was in constant touch with new TnT coach Chot Reyes and the two were already talking about plans for the season.

The player wanted another one-year deal. TnT was so determined to keep him that it offered a lucrative two-year contract that would make Parks the second-highest paid player in the team after Jayson Castro, another source added.

So what happened?

Sources said it is still unclear to the MVP camp what Parks intends to do. At posting time, the organization is still waiting for the former UAAP MVP out of National University to reach out, either to explain, clear the air, or bid goodbye.

But after what happened, insiders fear this will not go down well, both for Parks and the organization.

"If his intention was to leave, do you think the MVP group will react nicely?" said a source. "Not after this incident."