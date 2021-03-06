MVP questions Ray Parks' reason for skipping PBA season in cryptic post

LOOKS like TNT and Bobby Ray Parks are headed for a messy break-up.

A cryptic post on Facebook by no less than PLDT-Smart chairman Manny V. Pangilinan on Saturday night opened up a can of worms that posed more questions than answers as to the real reason behind Parks’ decision not to play for the coming PBA season.

In a rare take related to sports on his Facebook account, the business executive posted a photo of Parks with Pangilinan claiming that the photo was taken last February 25 at around 9 p.m.

“I don’t see any mother being cared for, and as far as I know, La Union is nowhere near California. Judge for yourself,” wrote Pangilinan.

The Facebook post was screenshot and posted by TNT Tropang GIGA’s official Twitter account.

Pangilinan’s post came a few hours after Parks bared that he is not playing for the coming season of the PBA for TNT due to a “personal reason.”

Parks announced the decision he described as difficult on his social media accounts, but hopes to still come back with TNT “once everything is resolved.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I will have to excuse myself and not partake in this year’s PBA season due to personal reasons which in particular, my family,” Parks said.

Parks’ contract, a one-year deal, recently expired after he played in the Clark bubble last year in which the Tropang GIGA reached the finals but lost to Barangay Ginebra. However, injuries forced Parks to miss a good part of the finals series.

TNT coach Chot Reyes, meanwhile, hopes that Parks’ personal problems will be resolved, while also showing faith in his holdovers that they will remain a competitive team with the former National University standout out.

But from the way things are going, repairing the relationship between the two parties won’t be easy.

