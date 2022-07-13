Mamuyac finds striking similarities between Ateneo, Rain or Shine systems

GIAN Mamuyac played the best offensive game of his young PBA career thus far on Wednesday in Rain or Shine’s win over Blackwater.

The Elasto Painters rookie churned in a career-best 20 points in the 107-90 win over the Bossing - a second straight victory in the Philippine Cup that revived their playoff hopes after a horror run of six successive losses.

Rey Nambatac scored a game-high 26 points while's Mamuyac's boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm that his coach said rubbed off on the rest of the team.

“Mamu’s energy is contagious,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina. “When he is out there, he is just playing and enjoying himself. It trickles down to his teammate. He is a joy to have an opportunity to play alongside Rey (Nambatac)."

The ROS rookie, who also had an 18-point game against TNT last June 23, said the transition from Ateneo to the system Gavina employs at Elasto Painters has been seamless.

“’Yung offense naman namin dito, parang sa Ateneo, free-flowing. Kung sino may opportunity, sa kanya mapupunta ‘yung bola. Lahat naman equal opportunity dito sa team na ‘to. Lahat pinapayagan. Walang hino-hold back ‘yung mga coaches.”

“In terms of our offense, medyo suwerte lang din ako tonight at ‘yung opportunity, dumadating lang sa akin today,” said the No. 5 pick in this year’s PBA draft.

Mamuyac said he is thankful for the chances and the trust that he has earned with the squad that has started a youth movement to surround veterans such as Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood.

“More on grateful kasi rookie lang ako pero may ganito akong opportunities. Hindi lahat ng rookies nakakakuha ng ganun," he said. "Sobrang grateful ako sa coaching staff, sa management, sa teammates ko dahil grabe confidence nila sa akin.”

