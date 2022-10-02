Mamuyac compares Baldwin and Guiao's tempers, attention to detail

PLAYING under Yeng Guiao for the very first time reminds Gian Mamuyac of another coach from his not-so-distant past with a system he has become very familiar with.

Somehow the Rain or Shine coach has similarities with the way Tab Baldwin handles things at Ateneo, according to Mamuyac.

The rookie guard spent his entire college years playing under Baldwin with the Blue Eagles, making the finals four times and winning three championships under the former national coach.

Now playing for Guiao at the Elasto Painters camp, Mamuyac can’t help but see a resemblance in the two champion coaches.

“In terms of big in preparation,” said Mamuyac following Rain or Shine’s 106-94 blowout of Terrafirma Sunday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. "Si coach Yeng ang unang-una niyang sinabi sa amin na he’s a preparation king of guy, which is also sanay na rin naman kami sa Ateneo kasi ganun rin naman kami."

In between, Guiao offered his own take.

“Pareho raw walang buhok,” said the Rain or Shine mentor, drawing a huge laugh from his prized rookie.

Turning serious, Mamuyac said both Guiao and Baldwin are both focused on the small details.

“Yung focus sa details ni coach Yeng is similar to coach Tab’s focus din,” added the No. 5 overall pick in the last draft, who finished with 17 points – all in the second half – in the Elasto Painters’ second win in three outings.

And yes, both coaches also have their legendary tempers.

“Meron din,” said Mamuyac with a big smile on his face.

Asked who’s more notorious in admonishing his players, Mamuyac lets out a chuckle.

“Alam ninyo naman kung sino na ang sagot sa tanong na yun,” added the Rain or Shine freshman that drew even a smile from Guiao.

“Mabait si coach Tab,” offered Guiao.

