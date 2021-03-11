Malonzo, Oftana showcase skills in front of PBA coaches ahead of draft

DRAFT headliners Jamie Malonzo and Calvin Oftana had one last shot to impress the coaches and scouts as they bannered the TMG Pro Day last Saturday at Ronac Art Center in San Juan.

The two, together with fellow rookie aspirants James Laput and David Murrell, put themselves through the one-day showcase where they were able to show their skills through workouts.

The drills were conducted by Better Basketball PH, led by Patrick Tancioco, Paul Bordador, and Ariel Abraham Dolor.

Coaches from several PBA teams were in attendance as they got an upclose look on the four players under the Titan Management Group.

It was a golden opportunity for the quartet, especially with the league deciding not to hold the traditional Draft Combine in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malonzo, the Mythical Team member from La Salle, and Oftana, the NCAA Season 95 MVP from San Beda, are expected to be among the first names to be called in this year's draft exercise, with many believing that they will land in the top four.

Laput, meanwhile, has garnered strong consideration from teams as the Fil-Aussie beanpole from La Salle heads as the tallest prospect at 6-foot-10.

Murrell, on the other hand, is an athletic Fil-Am forward from University of the Philippines who is aching to have his shot at glory in the pro league.

