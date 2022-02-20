Maliksi motivated to atone for sorry Meralco loss to NorthPort

THERE was a tinge of regret for Allein Maliksi as he looked back on Meralco’s stunning loss against NorthPort in the PBA Governors Cup the last time out.

“Sayang yung last game namin,” the veteran forward said of the 109-98 setback against the Batang Pier in a game in which the Bolts actually led by as many as 19 points early in the first half.

The loss was still fresh in his mind as Maliksi went to work against Rain or Shine and made sure this one won’t slip away from Meralco’s grip.

The Meralco winger fired 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as he connived with import Tony Bishop to put away the 93-88 grind-out win which put the Bolts back in contention for one of four twice-to-beat berths in the quarterfinals.

Maliksi was 7-of-14 from the floor and added six rebounds in the win that improved Meralco’s record to 5-1 for solo second place.

Bouncing back

“It’s a bounce back win for us. Maganda rin yung standings ng ibang teams so nag-angatan na lahat,” said the University of Santo Tomas alum. “So kailangan talaga makakuha ng marami pang panalo para makapasok sa pinaka-itaas.”

The Bolts trailed the Elasto Painters by nine in the waning seconds of the third period, but Maliksi and Bishop combined with Raymund Almazan to finally wrest the upperhand for Meralco, 78-74, on four straight points by Maliksi.

“As one of the veterans sa team, and nag-i-struggle kaming lahat, so nakakita lang ako ng opportunity na kayang maka-score,” he said.

“Wala namang specific (player) na pupuntahan. Kung sino lang talaga yung mainit, sino yung open or may mismatch. We support each other and play together as a team.”

