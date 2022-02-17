Bolick, Arwind lead gallant NorthPort comeback against Meralco

NORTHPORT overcame a 19-point deficit to stun Meralco, 109-98, on Thursday for its first win in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Jamel Artis had 26 points as the Batang Pier finally notched a victory after six games.

Bolick is back

Robert Bolick had an all-around game of 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals in his first game back with the team after signing a fresh deal as the Batang Pier turned the tide in the third quarter, outscoring the Bolts, 34-14.

Artis and Bolick also had support from Arwind Santos, Jamie Malonzo, and Jerrick Balanza as the huge turnaround led to NorthPort leading by as many as 20 points.

The Batang Pier handed Meralco its first loss in five games, with the Bolts failing to rejoin Magnolia on top of the team standings.

Jamel Artis ges 8 for 13 in 44 minutes of action for Northport. PHOTO: PBA

“Kahit papaano, nag-settle na ang team pati ‘yung import. Medyo nagkaroon na ng chemistry sa mga kasama niya,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio. “Siguro law of averages na rin. Hindi naman puwedeng puro tayo talo. Kahit papaano, gumanda laro natin. It’s a team effort. Everybody stepped up.”

Santos had a double-double, scoring eight of his 16 points in the third, while adding 10 rebounds. Malonzo also had eight of his 14 markers in the third.

Balanza had 12 points, while Troy Rike was also a spark with 10 markers for NorthPort including three that put the Batang Pier up, 86-66, the largest lead of the contest.

Tony Bishop had 34 points and 15 rebounds, while Chris Banchero added 23 points, but the Bolts missed the services of Aaron Black due to an injury.

The scores:

NorthPort 109 – Artis 26, Bolick 22, Santos 16, Malonzo 14, Balanza 12, Rike 10, Sumang 9, Taha 0, Ferrer 0.

Meralco 98 – Bishop 34, Banchero 23, Maliksi 14, Newsome 7, Pasaol 6, Hodge 4, Quinto 3, Almazan 3, Hugnatan 2, Caram 2, Belo 0.

Quarters: 18-32; 47-50; 81-64; 109-98.

