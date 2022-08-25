Magnolia bringing in former Serbia U20 player Nick Rakocevic as import

CHICAGO -- The Magnolia Hotshots have signed Nick Rakocevic as their import in the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup, multiple sources told SPIN.ph

A product of a blue blood program, Rakocevic suited up for the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans from 2016 to 2020. He once led the team in points (15.3), rebounds (11.8) and blocked shots (2.8 per game).

He was also a former two-time Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Only 24 years young, Rakocevic has played for the Serbian national team at the 2017 FIBA Under 20 European Championships in Greece.

After being undrafted in the NBA, Rakocevic took his pro act to China where he played for the Zhejang Golden Bulls of the CBA the past two seasons.

Rakocevic, per scouting reports, is a "dependable" big who can score and has excellent rebounding skills. He is also a solid rim protector.

He played high school basketball at Saint Joseph in Westchester, Illinois.

