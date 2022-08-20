Hamstring injury keeps Jio Jalalon from joining Gilas pool

JIO Jalalon could also be out for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Magnolia Hotshots guard is still reeling from the hamstring injury he suffered and eventually aggravated during the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

Jalalon twice showed up in the national team’s daily practice at the Meralco gym, but didn’t join the rest of the training pool in scrimmages as he was in street clothes.

The pesky guard’s injury has been an open one as Jalalon had been bothered by it at the tailend of the Hotshots’ best-of-seven semifinals series against defending champion TNT.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said Jalalon had Magnolia’s physical therapist checked his injury shortly after the Hotshots were booted out by the Tropang Giga in Game 6 last Sunday (87-74).

“I talked to Jio together with our PT. I think meron siyang check up para lang tingnan kung anong puwedeng gawin doon sa hamstring niya,” said the Magnolia mentor.

As for Jalalon’s return stint with Gilas, Victolero said it’s the Magnolia guard who will eventually decide about it.

“He’s the one who will decide,” said Victolero.

Also begging off for the fourth window is Jalalon’s Magnolia teammate Ian Sangalang.

The 6-foot-8 Sangalang suffered a deep cut in his forehead during the Game 6 loss following an inadvertent elbow from fellow big Poy Erram.

The cut needed nine stitches to close.

“He’s a warrior, but I don’t know kung ano yung plano ni Ian,” said Victolero.

Despite the unavailability of the two Magnolia players to the Gilas pool, Victolero is nonetheless happy with how the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) had noticed the work being put by his players.

“I’m proud of these two kasi kahit papaano napapansin yung kanilang hardwork and contribution,” he added.

Barangay Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar is also out of the fourth window after being put under health and safety protocols.

But his two teammates in Scottie Thompson and Arvin Tolentino are both religiously attending the national team’s daily practices at the Meralco gym.

