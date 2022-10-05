Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Magnolia endures loss of import, outduels TNT in close finish

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Calvin Abueva
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PAUL Lee scored two free throws with 4.3 seconds left as Magnolia Chicken Timplados outlasted TNT, 94-92, on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Lee fished a foul from TNT new guy Calvin Oftana in Magnolia's final offensive play and made the marginal points from the free throw line amid protests from the sidelines from a livid Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes.

    Roger Pogoy missed a three in TNT’s last possession as Magnolia escaped with a third successive win, leaving Reyes so disappointed he approached the official’s table to confront league officials after the final buzzer.

    Cam Oliver

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

