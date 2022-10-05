Magnolia endures loss of import, outduels TNT in close finish

PAUL Lee scored two free throws with 4.3 seconds left as Magnolia Chicken Timplados outlasted TNT, 94-92, on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
Lee fished a foul from TNT new guy Calvin Oftana in Magnolia's final offensive play and made the marginal points from the free throw line amid protests from the sidelines from a livid Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes.
Roger Pogoy missed a three in TNT’s last possession as Magnolia escaped with a third successive win, leaving Reyes so disappointed he approached the official’s table to confront league officials after the final buzzer.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.