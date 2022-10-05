Fuming Chot storms out out of Big Dome after close TNT loss

TNT coach Chot Reyes immediately left the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in frustration at the conclusion of the match against Magnolia on Wednesday night.

A livid Reyes confronted both referees and league officials following Magnolia's 94-92 win over TNT which the Hotshots clinched on two free throws by Paul Lee.

Reyes was heard saying "walang tumama," obviously referring to the foul called by the referees on Calvin Oftana that sent Lee to the foul line for the marginal points.

Afterwards, a fuming Reyes was also heard shouting curse words in the hallway before leaving the venue.

SPIN.ph saw Reyes board his car upon exiting the Big Dome.

