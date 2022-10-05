Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Oct 5
    PBA

    Fuming Chot storms out out of Big Dome after close TNT loss

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Chot Reyes
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TNT coach Chot Reyes immediately left the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in frustration at the conclusion of the match against Magnolia on Wednesday night.

    A livid Reyes confronted both referees and league officials following Magnolia's 94-92 win over TNT which the Hotshots clinched on two free throws by Paul Lee.

    [READ: Magnolia endures loss of import to outduel TNT]

    Reyes was heard saying "walang tumama," obviously referring to the foul called by the referees on Calvin Oftana that sent Lee to the foul line for the marginal points.

    Afterwards, a fuming Reyes was also heard shouting curse words in the hallway before leaving the venue.

    SPIN.ph saw Reyes board his car upon exiting the Big Dome.

